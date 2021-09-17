Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged today surrounding Newcastle United:

Former Magpie out for rest of season

It was revealed today that former-Newcastle United player James Perch has been ruled out of the rest of the campaign after suffering a fractured skull.

Steve Howey believes St James's Park could be 'toxic' if Newcastle United do not get a result against Leeds United tonight. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images).

Perch now plays for Mansfield Town and picked up the injury in an ‘innocuous’ training ground incident in August.

His current-boss Nigel Clough said: “It’s devastating news for both James and ourselves. It’s a massive blow.

“As we’ve said all along, we cannot take any chances with this type of injury and are being completely guided by the specialists.

“We’ll do everything we can to support James throughout his rehabilitation.”

Perch also spoke on the matter, thanking the club for all the messages of support he has received:

“I feel gutted to learn that I won’t be able to step on to the pitch again this season and help the team.

“I also feel so disappointed not to play in front of the Stags’ supporters again in 2021-22, on their first season back inside the ground, and was hoping for a really productive campaign for my hometown club.” Perch said.

“I’d like to thank the medical staff at the club, the manager and his staff, my family and the Stags’ fans for their support and well wishes.”

Howey fears ‘toxic’ St James’s Park

Former Newcastle defender Steve Howey believes that there could be a ‘toxic’ atmosphere at St James’s Park if Newcastle do not do well against Leeds tonight.

Speaking on SkySports, Howey said: “This is a big game tonight, Leeds are struggling as well, they’re fourth bottom with only two points, Newcastle have only one point, so this is a big game.

“It [St James’s Park] will be full, if it goes well, it will be a brilliant atmosphere but you do worry if it doesn’t [go well] because it will turn a little bit toxic which is not nice to be around.”

