Former Newcastle United midfielder Jonjo Shelvey was on the scoresheet as Rizespor defeated Kayserispor in the Turkish Super Lig on Saturday. Shelvey, who joined Rizespor from Nottingham Forest in the summer, scored the opening goal on the hour mark with a brilliantly taken free-kick.

The 32-year-old, known for his ability from a dead ball, stepped up to drill a free-kick from the edge of the area into the far corner. That was just Shelvey’s second goal for his new club in what was his 24th appearance in all competitions.

Not to be outdone by his former teammate, however, Allan Saint-Maximin also scored a fantastic goal on Saturday, but that couldn’t help his Al-Ahli side overcome Al-Fateh. Al-Ahli were reduced to ten men after just 14 minutes and went a goal down to former Barcelona star Christian Tello before the break.