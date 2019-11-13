Ex-Newcastle United star Faustino Asprilla reveals he talked hitman OUT of EXECUTION of international legend

10 May 1997: Faustino Asprilla of Newcastle celebrates a goal during the FA Carling Premier League match against Nottingham Forest at St James Park in Newcastle, England. Newcastle won 5-0. \ Mandatory Credit: Alex Livesey /Allsport

The incident – which took place a year after Asprilla signed for United from Parma – revolves around Chilavert and the frontman both being sent off in a World Cup qualifier in Asuncion.

And Asprilla, part of Kevin Keegan’s side nicknamed ‘The Entertainers’, has revealed a gunman phoned his hotel room after said game, asking for permission to kill Chilavert.

Speaking on a documentary on Colombian TV, Asprilla said: “What? Are you crazy? You’ll destroy Colombian football, you can’t do that!

ASUNCION, PARAGUAY: Paraguayan goalie Jose Luis Chilavert celebrates the first goal scored by his team during a Japan-Korea 2002 World Cup qualification match against Peru, 15 November 2000, at the Defensores del Chaco Stadium in Asuncion. AFP PHOTO / Daniel GARCIA (Photo credit should read DANIEL GARCIA/AFP via Getty Images)

“No, no, no, no. What happens on the pitch, stays on the pitch.”