Karl Darlow will start for Leeds United against Luton Town this lunchtime | Getty Images

Leeds United continue their promotion push against Luton Town today - with Karl Darlow expected to start in goal at Kenilworth Road.

Daniel Farke has revealed that Darlow will start in goal for his side today, with Illan Meslier set to drop to the bench. Meslier, who has been Farke’s go-to man this season having played in all 39 Championship games to date, has come under criticism for a string of costly mistakes.

The young Frenchman saved a penalty against Swansea City last weekend, but then dropped a corner under little pressure in the dying stages of the game - one that was punished with an equaliser by the south Wales outfit. That was the latest in a string of mistakes that have cost his side points this campaign and despite Farke backing him post-match, the German confirmed that Meslier would not feature against Luton Town.

Daniel Farke’s Karl Darlow call

Instead, former Magpies goalkeeper Darlow will be given his first league start of the season later today. Darlow joined Leeds from St James’ Park back in 2023, but has played just seven times during his time at Elland Road, with just three of those appearances coming this campaign in the FA and Carabao Cup.

However, the 34-year-old will now get the nod with Leeds having seven more matches left of the season to realise their dreams of promotion and to avoid the dreaded play-offs, one they suffered heartbreak at Wembley in last season.

"I'm a big believer to always have clarity on the goalkeeper position, and for that, I've already taken my decision that Karl Darlow will play on Saturday,” Farke said.

"For me, it was important that we had clarity relatively early in the week, so that Karl, with it being his first start in a league game for a while, could concentrate on this topic.”

He continued: “Karl is an experienced GK, proven at this level and a top class character. I see him in training each and every day, he performs really well, absolutely professional, loyal, everyone trusts him and he's also in a good moment right now.

"He has played two games for Wales recently, put in two solid performances and is in a good rhythm, so at this moment, heading into a crunch time period, it's the right time to take this decision."

Championship promotion race

It seems to be a three-horse race for automatic promotion from the second-tier with Leeds sandwiched between current leaders Sheffield United and Burnley, who sit 3rd only on goal difference. All three clubs have played Premier League football within the last two seasons and will be desperate to avoid the play-offs and risk another season in the Championship.

The Blades currently enjoy a two-point gap at the top of the table, but know they must travel to Turf Moor on Easter Monday in what could be a decisive match in Lancashire. With seven games to go, you’d have to be a confident person to predict which two of the three will for sure be visiting St James’ Park next season.