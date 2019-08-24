Ex-Newcastle United striker Michael Chopra slams Steve Bruce's lies - as feud continues
Former Newcastle United striker Michael Chopra has hit back at Steve Bruce – and slammed the ‘lies’ he has told over his career at St James’s Park
Chopra had branded Bruce’s tactics as a ‘circus’ after the defeat to Norwich City, and has now responded to claims from the Magpies’ boss that he had made ‘untrue’ suggestions.
He tweeted: “After reading SB comments about me I would just like to make him aware that I have played more than 20 times and scored on more than one occasion for my boyhood club, so now HE is now telling lies.
He then sarcastically added: “Also the so called tactics you are working on seem to be working according to the stats.
“I'm a lifelong football fan of my boyhood club which makes it my right to have an opinion along with the rest of the geordies out there!”