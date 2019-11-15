Ex-Newcastle United striker returns from seven-year Turkey stint to play non-league football

The 38-year-old DR Congo international has opened up a new chapter in his career – which started at Colchester, went to Portsmouth via Tyneside, then on to Cyprus, Turkey, Greece and Qatar – with the Southern Premier Central side.

Lua-Lua was at St James’s Park for four years between 2000-2004 playing in the Champions League for United under Bobby Robson.