Ex-Newcastle United striker returns from seven-year Turkey stint to play non-league football
Former Newcastle United forward Lomana Tresor Lua-Lua has ended a seven-year stint in Turkey to sign for non-league side Peterborough Sports.
Friday, 15th November 2019, 7:00 am
Updated
Friday, 15th November 2019, 11:30 am
The 38-year-old DR Congo international has opened up a new chapter in his career – which started at Colchester, went to Portsmouth via Tyneside, then on to Cyprus, Turkey, Greece and Qatar – with the Southern Premier Central side.
Lua-Lua was at St James’s Park for four years between 2000-2004 playing in the Champions League for United under Bobby Robson.