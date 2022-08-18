Ex-Newcastle United ‘target’ in-talks with Turkish side after disappointing Everton spell

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alli joined the setup at Goodison Park at the end of the winter window after struggling for game-time whilst at Tottenham Hotspur.

Before he switched London for Merseyside, Newcastle had been made favourites to sign the England international as Eddie Howe’s then relegation-stricken side looked for Premier League proven players to drag them out of a survival scrap.

Ultimately, it would be the Toffees that were dragged closest to the trap-door before surviving by four points. Alli would start just once in that time and has played just 38 minutes of football this term.

Dele Alli is reportedly set to join Turkish side Besiktas after just seven months with Everton (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Recent reports suggest that Alli is ‘in talks’ with Turkish Super Lig side Besiktas over a potential move. The deal could see him leave either on-loan or on a permanent basis.