Ex-Newcastle United ‘target’ in-talks with Turkish side after disappointing Everton spell
Dele Alli could be on the move once again - just months after joining Everton.
Alli joined the setup at Goodison Park at the end of the winter window after struggling for game-time whilst at Tottenham Hotspur.
Before he switched London for Merseyside, Newcastle had been made favourites to sign the England international as Eddie Howe’s then relegation-stricken side looked for Premier League proven players to drag them out of a survival scrap.
Ultimately, it would be the Toffees that were dragged closest to the trap-door before surviving by four points. Alli would start just once in that time and has played just 38 minutes of football this term.
Recent reports suggest that Alli is ‘in talks’ with Turkish Super Lig side Besiktas over a potential move. The deal could see him leave either on-loan or on a permanent basis.
Everton signed Alli on an initial free-transfer, but the fee could rise to £40million if certain conditions are met.