Ex-Newcastle United & West Ham ace eyeing job at Sunderland's League One rivals - reports
Ex-Newcastle United midfielder Kevin Nolan is eyeing a job as Lincoln manager – according to reports.
The Imps lost brothers Danny and Nicky Cowley to Championship Huddersfield after two league titles, a Checkatrade Trophy win and an FA Cup quarter-final during their three-year stay.
But a report in Nottinghamshire Live states that ex-Notts County manager Nolan is believed to be interested in the role having turned down the chance to manage AFC Wimbledon last year.
If appointed, Nolan could face his old rivals Sunderland, who he scored a hat-trick against the Black Cats in a famous 5-1 2010 Halloween demolition Tyne-Wear derby.
Whilst with Notts County, Nolan guided his side to safety in League Two and reached the play-offs which they lost to eventual winners Coventry City in the semi-finals. The ex-West Ham player was then he bizarrely sacked by county just a handfull of matches into last campaign.