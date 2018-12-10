Ex-Premier League referee defends Mike Dean over DeAndre Yedlin and Ayoze Perez controversial incidents

Former Premier League referee Mark Clattenburg has defended Mike Dean, believing he made the correct call on both occasions.

Newcastle United's last gasp defeat at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday evening was heaped in post-match controversy as the game fell on two big decisions.

The score line was evenly poised at 1-1 following first-half goals from Diogo Jota, who scored the opener for the visitors, and Ayoze Perez.

Dean reached for a red card just before the hour-mark after judging DeAndre Yedlin as the last man after fouling Jota - though there is an argument that Jamaal Lascelles was instead.

Then, eight minutes before the full-time, Dean had another big call to make when Perez took an elbow in the face by Willy Boly.

Claims brought suggestions that the Wolves defender should have conceded a penalty as well as being sent off himself.

A furious Rafa Benitez was adamant Dean got it wrong on both accounts - and angrily called for VAR to be introduced now as it makes its way to the Premier League next season.

However, Clattenburg, born in Consett and a Newcastle supporter himself, has jumped to Dean's defence.

"In these situations, referees will have a picture in their mind of the moment that the foul takes place," the 43-year-old said.

"Dean will have seen that Jamaal Lascelles would not have made it back in time to cover so Yedlin had denied a clear goal scoring opportunity.

"Late in the second half, Boly caught Ayoze Perez in the face with his arm as he jumped for a header.

"It was not a deliberate attempt to elbow the striker. Boly was jumping naturally for the ball and Dean - who had a clear view of the incident - was right not to punish the defender."