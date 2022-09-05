Ex-Premier League referee explains why he would disallow Newcastle United goal v Crystal Palace
Former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher has had his say on Newcastle United’s controversially disallowed goal against Crystal Palace on Saturday.
Newcastle thought they’d taken the lead in the second half at St James’s Park as Tyrick Mitchell turned the ball into his own net. But a VAR check disallowed the goal for a foul by Joe Willock on Palace goalkeeper Vicente Guaita despite the Newcastle man being nudged by Mitchell beforehand.
Referee Michael Salisbury originally awarded the goal only for the more experienced VAR official Lee Mason to advise a review of the decision which ultimately saw it overturned.
But ex-ref Gallagher felt Salisbury made the ‘worst’ decision possible in awarding Palace a free-kick as he felt Willock was originally fouled by Mitchell prior to the clash with Guaita.
“He can either give a penalty, which I think it is, because I think it's a foul [on Willock] on safe ground,” Gallagher told Sky Sports. “Or he can take the option he did, which I think is the worst option, that option arose because he was driven down a very narrow path by viewing that incident rather than the whole scene.”
But Gallagher admitted he would have also disallowed the goal and instead awarded Newcastle a penalty.
“It's difficult to say play on because Willock has actually crashed into the goalkeeper but he has [because he's been pushed] and that's my point,” he added.
"But if you ignore one, which they did, they can't ignore the second because the second would be a foul without a push.
"Because the ball wasn't in the net, I think you have to go to a penalty.”