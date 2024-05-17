Ex-Sunderland and Newcastle United boss wants management return

Former Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce
Former Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce has hinted that he would like to make a return to football after an extended period out of the game.

Former Sunderland, Newcastle United and Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce has revealed his desire to return to football - over a year and a half since his last job in management came to an end. 

Bruce, who took charge of exactly 100 Newcastle United games before leaving his post following a run of eight Premier League matches without a win at the beginning of the 2021/22 season, has been linked with numerous roles since his departure from West Brom in October 2022, but hasn’t yet made a return to management.

However, the 63-year-old has told TalkSport of his desire to return to the match - but hinted that may not necessarily come as a manager. Bruce said: “For a long, long time, I thought this is just what I needed. #

“I never really had a break. Unfortunately, now I think I am getting under my good lady's feet! 

“And I am looking to try and do something, whether that is back in management or go back to work in some sort of capacity, I am not quite too sure. But we will see, we'll see if the phone rings over the summer. But certainly I'd like to try do something.”

Bruce was in attendance at Old Trafford on Wednesday night to watch two of his former sides in action. Bruce, who was on punditry duty for the game, watched on as goals from Kobbie Mainoo, Amad Diallo and Rasmus Hojlund earned Manchester United a 3-2 win over Newcastle United to boost their hopes of qualifying for European football next season.

