Ex-Sunderland striker slams this ‘shocking’ Newcastle man after apparent dive
Former Sunderland striker Darren Bent has slammed Newcastle United loanee Jetro Willems - claiming the 25-year-old ‘dived’ during the Carabao Cup exit to Leicester City.
The full-back appeared to be brought down in the area before the ball fell kindly for Yoshinori Muto, who levelled the scores.
But Bent believes the goal shouldn’t have counted, having claimed Willems produced the ‘most flamboyant dive’ he has witnessed.
"Because he has dived, the referee has got to stop the play there and book him, because it is dissent at the end of the day,” said the pundit.
“It’s a dive and the goal should not have counted.
“It’s the most flamboyant dive I’ve ever seen - it’s shocking.“We’re trying to get it out of the game. For me, it shouldn’t have counted."
And the former Aston Villa and Derby County frontman had praise for Kasper Schmeichel, whose penalty heroics saw him seal progression for the Foxes at St James’s Park.
Indeed, Bent believes that the stopper mentally outmuscled Jonjo Shelvey during the shootout - causing the midfielder to miss.
“He looks like he has got into Shelvey’s head there,” he said, speaking to EFL on Quest.
“He is a very good keeper, you have seen a lot of the world’s best keepers, over the years, do some little antics to try and put others off.
“He’s done it a few times and he’s paid the price because he’s made some terrific saves.”