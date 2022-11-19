Ex-team-mate of Newcastle United's Dan Burn makes blunt admission about defender

Yet Burn didn’t get a call-up for his country, and Match of the Day pundit Danny Murphy – who played with Burn at Fulham – is surprised given the 30-year-old’s “sensational” club form.

"You think with a 26-man squad, he could have taken a natural left-back, somebody like Dan Burn, who's been absolutely sensational at Newcastle,” said Murphy.

Murphy, however, didn’t see Burn as a future England international when they were both at Craven Cottage together. Burn joined Fulham from Darlington in 2011, and spent five years at the club.

"I was with Dan at Fulham when he was making his way in the game, and I certainly didn't anticipate him becoming a sophisticated, marauding left-back playing for a team in the top four, I have to be honest,” the former Liverpool and England midfielder told Betway.