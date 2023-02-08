The Daily Mail report that Newcastle United have bought the land that is located behind the Gallowgate End of the stadium. Their purchase of this land would make it easier to extend St James’s Park amid rising demand for match tickets.

The news, unsurprisingly, went down very well with Magpies fans

Newcastle United fans have taken to social media to react to the latest news surrounding St James's Park (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

