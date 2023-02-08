Excited Newcastle United fans react to stunning St James's Park news - 'huge statement of intent'
Newcastle United fans have been reacting on social media to the news that the club have bought back the land next to St James’s Park.
The Daily Mail report that Newcastle United have bought the land that is located behind the Gallowgate End of the stadium. Their purchase of this land would make it easier to extend St James’s Park amid rising demand for match tickets.
The news, unsurprisingly, went down very well with Magpies fans and here, we take a look at how excited supporters reacted to the news on social media:
