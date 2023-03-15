News you can trust since 1849
Eye-watering money Newcastle United, Leeds, Everton and Aston Villa stars can earn on Instagram - and where NUFC star ranks: photo gallery

Fresh research has detailed the eye-watering amounts that Premier League players can earn on Instagram through sponsored posts.

By Joe Buck
Published 15th Mar 2023, 17:00 GMT

Footballers in the modern game can earn vast sums of money through their actions on social media with their following on these platforms often stretching into the millions.

But which player from each Premier League team can boast the biggest following on Instagram?

Online casino comparison site KingCasinoBonus analysed the Instagram followings of every player in the Premier League, to find out who is the most influential player from each team.

The player with the most followers was selected from each Premier League team, and their follower engagement rates and potential earnings from sponsored posts were also analysed.

Here, using this research, we rank every Premier League team’s ‘most influential player’ on social media to see where Newcastle United’s representative ranks.

Do these figures surprise you? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know what you think there.

Fresh research has detailed the eye-watering amounts Premier League players can earn on Instagram (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

1. How much can PL players earn from Instagram?

Fresh research has detailed the eye-watering amounts Premier League players can earn on Instagram (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images) Photo: GLYN KIRK

Salah has 57,300,000 followers on Instagram and earns an estimated £156,858 per sponsored post.

2. Mo Salah

Salah has 57,300,000 followers on Instagram and earns an estimated £156,858 per sponsored post. Photo: Luke Walker

Coutinho has 25,100,000 followers on Instagram and earns an estimated £69,509 per sponsored post.

3. Philippe Coutinho

Coutinho has 25,100,000 followers on Instagram and earns an estimated £69,509 per sponsored post. Photo: Richard Heathcote

Haaland has 24,700,000 followers on Instagram and earns an estimated £67,169 per sponsored post.

4. Erling Haaland

Haaland has 24,700,000 followers on Instagram and earns an estimated £67,169 per sponsored post. Photo: Catherine Ivill

