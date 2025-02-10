The Football Association has released the written reasons that led to improper conduct charges for Newcastle United and Aston Villa.

An independent Regulatory Commission has released its findings from an investigation into an incident that took place at St James’ Park during Newcastle’s 3-0 win over Aston Villa on Boxing Day. The incident took place at half-time and was described in the report as a ‘mass confrontation’ involving around 20 individuals.

Newcastle assistant Jason Tindall and Aston Villa analyst Victor Manas were both sent off as a result of the incident and hit with an FA charge for behaving in an improper manner. Manas admitted to the charge while Tindall denied it.

Following further investigation, the charges against Tindall could not be proven and the Newcastle assistant will face no further action while Manas has been charged and hit with a £4,000 fine and a two-match ground ban.

Both Newcastle and Aston Villa were also charged with failing to ensure players and technical area occupants acted in a proper manner. Both clubs admitted the charge and were found guilty with Villa fined £30,000 and Newcastle fined £20,000.

The clubs have also received a warning from the FA regarding future conduct.

What happened in the tunnel during Newcastle United v Aston Villa?

Jason Tindall’s antagonistic behaviour on the touchline during the first half of the match in which he could be seen shushing Villa head coach Unai Emery was ultimately the catalyst for the altercation in the tunnel at half-time.

The FA document states that the incident was initiated by Manas ‘shouting aggressively’ at Tindall.

“Victor Manas (VM), an analyst for AVFC, initiated the confrontation by shouting aggressively at Jason Tindall (JT), the assistant manager of NUFC. Manas also shouted at the referee as he moved through the tunnel area, disagreeing with a red card decision.”

The incident was then further escalated by Villa head coach Emery, who also confronted Tindall, prompting Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe to intervene.

In individual believed to be Aston Villa’s director of football operations, Damian Vidagany was deemed to have escalated the incident further by holding up his arms to prevent those in the tunnel from progressing to the changing rooms. In doing this Vidagany fell into the stairs which acted him to act more aggressively.

It was alleged that Tindall and Newcastle coach Simon Weatherstone had knocked Vidigany over, though these were found to be unproven.

A mass confrontation involving players and staff from both teams followed outside of the changing rooms. It involved Aston Villa star Leon Bailey confronting Howe.

Tindall’s behaviour was deemed aggressive by fourth official Leigh Doughty though Tindall denied acting improperly and insisted he was ‘in control of his emotions’.

Why Jason Tindall wasn’t punished further?

Manas, deemed the aggressor in the situation, was hit with a punishment while Tindall ultimately avoided any further action.

This was due to insufficient evidence that Tindall had acted in an improper manner after denying the charge. While there was video evidence showing Tindall attempting to make his way to the changing room, there was no footage showing the events outside the changing rooms.

The independent regulatory commission noted that Tindall had been physically and verbally provoked by three members of the Aston Villa staff but remained ‘remarkably calm and controlled’ in the tunnel.

The Commission determined that Tindall’s actions were not improper, despite the claims made by the fourth official. As a result, the charge against Tindall was not proven and he was not punished.

Aston Villa mention Tindall’s WHAM! jumper

As part of their submitted evidence, Aston Villa noted Tindall’s reappearances in the tunnel in the closing stages of the match after being sent off. Villa’s evidence stated Tindall was wearing a ‘WHAM jumper on the 85th minute, and was joking around with other members of Newcastle United’s staff. He remained in the tunnel area until the full-time whistle, then re-entered the pitch to celebrate their victory.’