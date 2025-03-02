Newcastle United crashed out of the FA Cup with a 2-1 defeat to Brighton and Hove Albion after extra-time at St James’ Park.

Alexander Isak’s penalty was cancelled out by Yankuba Minteh in the first half before Danny Welbeck snatched a winner in extra time. Newcastle also had two goals ruled out for offside by the newly introduced semi-automated offside technology.

Isak thought he’d made it 2-0 in the match but his goal was ruled out by the offside flag and an SAOT check. Fabian Schar then found the net in stoppage time which would have put Newcastle 2-1 ahead only for SAOT to intervene and rule out the goal for offside.

After each incident, the FA Cup’s official X account released the footage showing the disallowed goals and the SAOT graphic confirming the decision. Isak’s goal was already disallowed by the offside flag but Schar’s was initially given on field, prompting referee Anthony Taylor to announce the decision to rule out the goal over the stadium PA.

The match also saw Anthony Gordon shown a straight red card for violent conduct, ruling him out for the next three games including the Carabao Cup final. Tariq Lampety was also sent off before extra-time for a second bookable offence.

Semi-automated offside technology delayed by Premier League

The 2024-25 Premier League handbook confirmed the introduction of the new technology in 2024-25 but its introduction has been delayed. The handbook states that clubs must ensure that ‘goal line technology, semi-automated offside technology and VAR installed at its Stadium is properly maintained in accordance with all applicable requirements insofar as such maintenance is the responsibility of the club.’

Semi-automated technology was expected to be introduced within the opening months of the season but there were concerns from the Premier League over its effectiveness that has caused the delay. Now in March, the system was put into place for the FA Cup fifth round.

An FA statement confirming the introduction of SAOT read: “Semi-automated offside technology (SAOT) will be used for the first time in English football in the fifth round of the 2024-25 Emirates FA Cup – in the seven ties where Premier League sides have been drawn at home.

“SAOT will provide more efficient placement of the virtual offside line, based on optical player tracking, and produce virtual graphics to ensure an enhanced in-stadium and broadcast experience for supporters.

“The operation of semi-automated offside technology does not change the accuracy of the decision making but enhances the speed, efficiency and consistency of the process. The Premier League has worked in collaboration with PGMOL and sports data and technology company Genius Sports to develop a new SAOT system – and this will be its first use in a live competition.”

Eddie Howe reacts to semi-automated offside technology

When asked about the SAOT rule changes ahead of the match, Howe said: “Well, I've just seen it, like everybody else has, on various stages. I quite liked it.

“The visuals look quite clear and simple. And if it does speed up the game and makes those decisions quicker, then I'm all for it, as long as it's accurate.”

While Howe has previously stated his reservations regarding the use of technology to officiate matches, he has been consistent in advocating its use in making offside decisions.

“I'm the same with VAR as I've always been, I like the power being with the referee [opposed to VAR] even if they miss [fouls],” Howe said previously. “For me, offsides yes [use technology] but give more power to the referees.”