Fabian Hurzeler has delivered an emphatic verdict on Joao Pedro’s future at Brighton.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Brazilian has emerged as a top target for Newcastle United this summer as they look for ways to strengthen Eddie Howe’s attacking options. Pedro’s versatility means he can act as a back-up for Alexander Isak in games where the Swedish international is rested whilst also being able to share the pitch with him either as a second-striker, an attacking midfielder or out wide.

Newcastle’s interest in Pedro is far from new either, with speculation linking him with a move to St James’ Park cropping up as far back as 2022. Pedro was among a list of targets they were interested in signing that summer with the deal progressing as far as receiving a ‘here we go’ and a mock up of Pedro in a Newcastle United shirt from Fabrizio Romano.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ultimately, though, Pedro never signed for the Magpies and instead remained at Watford for one more campaign before joining Brighton a year later in a deal worth around £30m. Two years after that move, and three after initial interest from Tyneside, Pedro is back on their radar.

Fabian Hurzeler’s Joao Pedro transfer verdict

Brighton, however, have proven themselves to be tough negotiators in the transfer market and will be very reluctant to lose one of their key players to a direct Premier League rival - unless they are well compensated for it. An initial bid of £50m has been rejected by the Seagulls as they reportedly hold out for a fee closer to £60m.

A fee of £60m would make Pedro Newcastle United’s second most expensive signing ever, with that record currently standing at £63m, the fee they paid Real Sociedad to sign Alexander Isak during the summer of 2022 when Pedro initially cropped up as an option for them.

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

Newcastle’s determination to sign Pedro has already, and will continue to, be met with stiff resistance from the Amex Stadium and Fabian Hurzeler has delivered an emphatic verdict on where he sees Pedro, and fellow teammate Kaoru Mitoma, playing their football next season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked by Sky Sports if he expects both players to be at Brighton next season, Hurzeler replied: “Yeah for sure. I'm really looking forward for both of them.

“They are great players, they helped us last season. They are expected to be back next week.”

Newcastle United also retain an interest in Nottingham Forest winger Anthony Elanga, but again face stiff resistance from Forest over his future. Elanga emerged as a surprise target late in the window last summer, but remained at the City Ground as financial restirctions prevented the Magpies from breaking the bank to sign the Swedish international.

The summer window, which opened for ten days at the beginning of June to allow clubs competing in the Club World Cup to complete business before that tournament kicked off, will remain open until Monday 1 September. In a slight change, the window will close at 7pm, rather than 11pm, on that day to allow for better working hours for those involved in late transfer dealings.