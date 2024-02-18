Newcastle United were dealt a fresh injury concern during Saturday's 2-2 Premier League draw with AFC Bournemouth at St James' Park.

Fabian Schar left the pitch with his arm in a makeshift sling at full-time after the ball hit awkwardly off him during the closing stages of the match. The defender left St James' Park with his right arm strapped up.

Eddie Howe will be hoping to have Schar back available for the trip to Arsenal on Saturday (8pm kick-off) as The Magpies look to extend their chaotic unbeaten run to five matches in the Premier League.

Newcastle will also be hoping for fitness boosts in the form of Alexander Isak and former Arsenal midfielder Joe Willock, who are both understood to be 'very close' to returning to action following respective groin and Achilles issues.

But the likes of Elliot Anderson and Matt Targett are unlikely to be back in contention for the weekend while there are longer-term issues with Nick Pope, Callum Wilson and Joelinton.

As things stand, Newcastle have nine players either doubtful or ruled out of the trip to the Emirates Stadium, a ground they have not won at since 2010. But Newcastle can take some encouragement from becoming the first side to beat Arsenal in the Premier League this season when they last met at St James' Park in November.

Anthony Gordon controversially scored the only goal of the game to help The Magpies claim all three points.

1 . Fabian Schar (arm) Fabian Schar left the pitch clutching his arm following Newcastle's 2-2 draw with AFC Bournemouth. Eddie Howe said he was hopeful the issue wasn't serious. Expected return: Arsenal (A) - 24/02 Photo Sales

2 . Alexander Isak (groin) Newcastle's top scorer was forced off during Tuesday's 3-1 win at Aston Villa with a groin issue. Eddie Howe said the player was 'very close' after missing the Bournemouth match. Expected return: Arsenal (A) - 24/02 Photo Sales

3 . Joe Willock (Achilles) Willock has reaggravated an Achilles injury and missed the win over Chelsea in November. Howe described the setback as a ‘massive blow’ and has since been ruled out for almost three months. He is close to a return. Expected return: Arsenal (A) - 24/02 Photo Sales