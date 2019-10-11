Fabian Schar discusses his Newcastle United future - and it's good news for the Magpies!

Switzerland's defender Fabian Schar (R) heads the ball next to Gilbraltar's defender Jayce Olivero (L) and Gilbraltar's defender Joseph Chipolina (C) during the Euro 2020 qualifying football match between Switzerland and Gibraltar, at the Tourbillon stadium in Sion, on September 8, 2019. (Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI / AFP) (Photo credit should read FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP/Getty Images)

Schar has revealed that he feels valued at United and is not even considering leaving, despite links to European giants AC Milan over the summer.

Speaking to Swiss publication Neue Zurcher Zeitung, Schar said: “At the moment I am very happy. I am relatively easy to satisfy: If it is good club, I am happy. Last summer was the first in a couple of years that I did not have to think about where to play now and what happens next and that felt good.

“I stopped doing things like that, I have experienced too much for that. I know how fast everything can change. You never know what happens.

Meanwhile, the defender admits his ‘standing’ in the United team has changed – so too has his role in the Switzerland dressing room.

At the age of 27, a Premier League regular and with more than 50 caps under his belt, Schar believes he is now recognised by his fellow professionals as a senior member of his country’s dressing room – and seen by the United fanbase as a key cog in the Magpies’ machine.

Aahead of the UEFA European Championships qualifier with Denmark in Copenhagen tomorrow, Schar said: “I do not like to talk about my position, but of course, I feel that it was a good year for me.

“The fact that I have consistently brought my performance over a season is recognised in the club and by the fans.

“I have a lot of support from them, that’s nice. And I notice that my standing in the team has changed.”

On his international role, he continued: “It has been a development over time, I’ve noticed in the last one or two years that I have taken another step.

“I’m now one of the experienced players. My role is different than three, four years ago.