Newcastle consolidated their fourth place position in the Premier League table with a third straight win thanks to a Callum Wilson brace and further goals from Joelinton and Miguel Almiron.

But The Magpies have not been at full strength since the start of the season and have several injury and suspension concerns heading into Sunday’s trip to Southampton (2pm kick-off).

Here is Newcastle United’s current injury list as it stands as well as potential return dates…

Joelinton of Newcastle United runs with the ball during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Everton FC at St. James Park on October 19, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Fabian Schar – hamstring

The Swiss centre-back has been in fine form for Newcastle this season and hasn’t lost a match in which he’s featured in this season, all while nursing a foot injury.

But head coach Eddie Howe confirmed that Schar also suffered a slight hamstring issue following Saturday’s 4-0 win over Villa at St James’s Park.

What has been said

Alexander Isak of Newcastle United looks on during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and AFC Bournemouth at St. James Park on September 17, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Howe said: “Fabian was just feeling his hamstring, I hope he’s okay.

"There’s a number of players today just feeling the effects of the busy period, so hopefully we’ve got nothing too serious.”

Potential return date

06/11: Southampton (A)

Joelinton – suspension

Joelinton has been nursing a knee injury recently but has continued to play for Newcastle. But after netting his first goal of the season against Aston Villa, the Brazilian picked up his fifth yellow card of the season and will now be suspended for the trip to St Mary’s.

Potential return date

12/11: Chelsea (H)

Elliot Anderson – knock

Anderson was set to return to the Newcastle squad against Aston Villa after picking up a ‘minor niggle’ in training.

The 19-year-old missed the trip to Spurs as a result but was also surprisingly left out of the squad to face Villa despite being in attendance at the match.

Providing the young midfielder doesn’t suffer any setbacks, he is expected to travel with the squad to Southampton this coming weekend.

What has been said

Howe said: “No, he’s okay. Elliot’s okay. He had a minor niggle, nothing serious. He’s back in the squad this week.”

Potential return date

06/11: Southampton (A)

Javier Manquillo – ankle

The Spanish full-back has barely been seen for Newcastle this season having missed the whole of pre-season due to injury.

He returned to training in October and has subsequently been named on the bench, though he is still yet to feature.

What has been said

“Manquillo picked up an ankle injury but he will train [on Friday, October 21], Howe said.

Potential return date

06/11: Southampton (A)

Paul Dummett – calf

Dummett’s involvement has also been minimal so far this season with an appearance in the Carabao Cup in August his only game time so far this season.

The defender has recently suffered another injury issue and will be hoping to be back available before the World Cup.

What has been said

“Paul Dummett picked up a calf problem, so he’s working his way back to fitness,” Howe said.

Potential return date

26/12: Leicester City (A)

Alexander Isak – thigh

The striker withdrew from the Sweden squad due to injury. It was enough to keep him out of Sweden’s two Nations League matches and he was assessed on his return to Newcastle where a thigh issue was confirmed.

He has since missed the last four Premier League matches and is set for an extended spell on the sidelines after suffering a major set-back.

What has been said

“Alex has been having a couple of injections into his thigh,” Howe said.

"I believe that’s gone well, and the medical team are happy where he currently stands. But it is a longer-term injury, a five or six-week injury, as I’ve said before, he won’t be back before the World Cup break.”

"We’re hopeful, as we begin our second pre-season, he [Isak] is ready to train.”

Potential return date

26/12: Leicester City (A)

Matt Ritchie – calf

Ritchie picked up a calf injury in training at Newcastle during the international break.

Eddie Howe has suggested the midfielder could be out until after the World Cup break.

What has been said

“Matt has picked up a calf problem,” said Howe. “We don’t know whether he’ll be back before the World Cup, but he’s doing well.”

Potential return date

26/12: Leicester City (A)

Karl Darlow – ankle

In September, Karl Darlow suffered a twisted ankle in training, forcing Newcastle to make a move for free agent goalkeeper Loris Karius as a short-term replacement.

Darlow’s injury is not thought to be too serious and as a result he has been included in Newcastle’s 25-man squad for the first half of the season.

What has been said

Howe said: “The injury to Darlow - he was just in training doing normal shot action but he twisted his ankle.”

Potential return date

26/12: Leicester City (A)

Emil Krafth – ACL

The Swedish right-back is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines and could potentially be out for the remainder of the season after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament against Tranmere.

What has been said

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe said: “It's difficult to give a firm date but it's going to be six to nine months. A long time out which is a huge blow to us.”

Potential return date

