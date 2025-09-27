Newcastle United defender Fabian Schar | Getty Images

Newcastle United welcomed Fabian Schar back to training ahead of Sunday’s Premier League clash against Arsenal at St James’ Park.

Fabian Schar is back training at Newcastle United after being diagnosed with a concussion following the 2-1 Champions League defeat to Barcelona.

An encouraging injury update came with Schar involved in Newcastle’s Friday training session at Darsley Park ahead of Sunday’s Premier League clash against Arsenal at St James’ Park (4:30pm kick-off).

Schar has missed Newcastle’s last two matches against Bradford City and AFC Bournemouth and is expected to remain sidelined for the Arsenal trip, as per FA concussion rules.

Schar confirmed after the Barcelona match that he would miss the next ‘few games’ for Newcastle, hinting at a return date for the Champions League trip to Union Saint-Gilloise.

The Magpies’ defender posted on social media: “Unfortunately I am gonna miss a few games but hope to be back soon. @worflags, unbelievable as always.”

Schar’s absence prompted a defensive change-up for Newcastle, with Malick Thiaw coming in for his first starts for the club against Bournemouth and then Bradford.

Eddie Howe confirms Fabian Schar absence

When asked for an update on Schar, Howe said following the draw at Bournemouth: “I think he's doing okay. We had a 12-day concussion [protocol] for Fabi.

“All the checks were cleared on the pitch but this was a concussion that was diagnosed after the [Barcelona] game.”

A concussion protocol following the Barcelona match would rule Schar out of Newcastle’s match against Arsenal as it falls inside the 12-day period. But there have been instances of players returning sooner than 12 days.

FA concussion protocols

FA rules state that the earliest return-to-play date for a player must occur 12 days after the initial head injury or seven days if exceptional criteria are met.

A player could be out for more than 12 days should concussion symptoms. But in order to be cleared to return to training, as is the case with Schar, symptoms must no longer be present.

Newcastle United injury news

Yoane Wissa and Jacob Ramsey remain sidelined for Newcastle but both have been around the training ground this week as they push to return to action after the October international break.

The Brighton & Hove Albion trip on October 18 has been pencilled in as a potential return date for the new signing duo. Ramsey injured himself on his full Newcastle debut at Leeds United last month while Wissa, still yet to make his debut, suffered a knee injury on international duty with DR Congo shortly after joining The Magpies.