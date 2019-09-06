'Fabian Schar is our new Philippe Albert!': Newcastle United fans rave over their 'world class' defender
Newcastle United fans have been raving over ‘world class’ Fabian Schar following his opener against the Republic of Ireland last night.
Friday, 06 September, 2019, 11:53
The 27-year-old finished off an astonishing move in the ROI’s own backyard to put Switzerland ahead, however were forced to settle for a draw after David McGoldrick soon levelled. But don’t let the 1-1 scoreline take anything away from Schar, who has received plenty of plaudits on social media following his insane strike. Scroll down below to see just some of the responses by Newcastle fans: