Newcastle United are continuing to push for European qualification despite numerous injury issues.

The Magpies had 10 first-team players ruled out for the 5-1 win over Sheffield United at St James’ Park on Saturday and were handed a fresh blow as Fabian Schar was withdrawn at half-time with a hamstring issue.

The win keeps Newcastle seventh in the Premier League table heading into the final four games. Seventh will likely be enough for Europa Conference League qualification unless Manchester United were to drop out of the top seven and win the FA Cup.

Next up for Newcastle is a trip to Burnley on Saturday (3pm kick-off) as they look to take a step closer to securing a top-seven place. Eddie Howe’s side finished fourth last season and qualified for the Champions League but have been hit with numerous injury issues throughout the campaign.

United have regularly had 10 or more players ruled out due to injury and suspension this season, something that is likely to continue until the end of the campaign. Sandro Tonali is banned and Jamaal Lascelles, Sven Botman, Joe Willock and Lewis Miley have all been ruled out for the remainder of the campaign.

Howe also suggested that Matt Targett is unlikely to feature again while the likes of Kieran Trippier, Joelinton, Nick Pope and Miguel Almiron are all pushing to return before the end of the season. Schar can also be added to that list though Howe suggested the defender’s hamstring injury was not a serious one.

1 . Fabian Schar Was forced off at half-time against Sheffield United with a hamstring issue. Eddie Howe confirmed it was not a serious injury but it's unclear if the defender will be passed fit to play against Burnley next week. Estimated return: TBC (May 2024) Photo Sales

2 . Miguel Almiron Almiron was a casualty against West Ham, being replaced just minutes after coming on as a substitute with a knee issue. He has been back on the grass and is close to a return. Estimated return: Burnley (A) - 04/05 Photo Sales

3 . Kieran Trippier Trippier hasn’t featured since the win over Wolves at the beginning of March. A calf injury has kept him out of action since then and has spoken about taking extra precautions to ensure he doesn't pick up another injury. Expected return: Brighton (H) - 11/05 Photo Sales