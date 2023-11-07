Fabian Schar wants to finish his career at Newcastle United after shining under Eddie Howe in the Premier League and Champions League.

Schar has gone from a defender fighting relegation at Newcastle to part of the joint-best defence in the Premier League last season while also scoring a stunning goal in the 4-1 win over Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League last month.

And on the eve of Newcastle’s Champions League group stage match at Borussia Dortmund, Schar admitted playing in Europe’s elite club competition was something he couldn’t have imagined just a couple of years ago.

“Probably not, no, to be honest,” he said. “At that stage I wouldn’t even think about it. We were in a different stage.

“I played the first three or four years at Newcastle we were fighting relegation, which is very different. This makes it even better to still be at this club that I love.”

The Swiss international admits it is the best spell of his career as he prepares to celebrate his 32nd birthday next month.

“This is the best time of my career, playing in the best league,” Schar added. “I feel like this is my second home. I have been here over five years. I feel really confident. The city and the club gave me a lot and I want to give something back. To see the fans, these good times, they deserve.”

Schar’s current contract expires at the end of the season, but he does have an option to extend his stay for another year. And the club are understood to be keen to offer the centre-back a new longer-term deal as a reward for his performances.

When asked if he would like to see out his career on Tyneside, Schar said: “I would love to.”

But he remained coy on his contract situation after being asked about the two-year deal he signed in April 2022. “You have said what the situation is,” he told The Gazette. “I have said now much I love the club and how much I want to be here, so I don’t have to say anything else.”