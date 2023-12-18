Newcastle United suffered a double injury blow during Saturday's 3-0 Premier League win over Fulham as Fabian Schar and Joelinton were forced off.

Fabian Schar has taken to social media to ease some fears after he was forced off with an injury inside the opening 15 minutes against Fulham on Saturday.

Schar pulled up after bringing the ball forward out of defence and was substituted for Emil Krafth. Shortly afterwards, Fulham were reduced to 10 men as Raul Jimenez was shown a straight red card for a challenge on Sean Longstaff.

Joelinton was then forced off with a hamstring issue in the first half for The Magpies and was replaced by Lewis Miley. Miley opened the scoring for Newcastle in the second half with his first goal for the club before Miguel Almiron and Dan Burn found the net to see the hosts cruise to a 3-0 win.

After the match, Schar took to Instagram to post a small update: "Great result. Hope to be back soon." Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe also claimed that Schar and Joelinton's injuries weren't 'serious' but both players would be a doubt for Tuesday's Carabao Cup quarter-final trip to Chelsea (8pm kick-off).

"I think Fabby's is a glute problem, I don't think it's a hamstring, and Joey's possibly might be a hamstring," Howe explained.

“Obviously that is the negative. We don't think they're serious, but certainly, to come off the pitch, they're short-term problems for us that we can't navigate easily at the moment.

“We were thinking that possibly we were through the worst of our injury situation. Now it's reared its head again in a negative way, so let's just see where we are."

Newcastle could also be without striker Alexander Isak, who was rested for Saturday's match due to an ongoing groin issue. But The Magpies will be without several first-team players due to an ongoing injury crisis at the club.

In addition to Schar, Joelinton and Isak, The Magpies have Elliot Anderson, Joe Willock, Jacob Murphy, Harvey Barnes, Nick Pope, Matt Targett, Javier Manquillo out injured with Sandro Tonali suspended for the remainder of the season.

Howe's side will be looking for some cup progress after being knocked out of the Champions League by AC Milan last Wednesday.

Here's Newcastle United's injury list and expected return dates in full...

