Fabian Schar returns as Rafa Benitez makes three changes to his Newcastle side

Fabian Schar has been recalled to Newcastle United's starting XI at the John Smith's Stadium.

Schar sat out last weekend's 2-1 defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers through suspension.

However, the defender has been recalled in place of the injured Federico Fernandez for this afternoon's Premier League game against Huddersfield Town (3pm kick-off).

Winger Kenedy replaces Matt Ritchie in the team, and defender Javier Manquillo also returns to Rafa Benitez's starting XI. DeAndre Yedlin misses out through suspension.

Defender Paul Dummett, back from injury, is again on the bench.

Newcastle, 15th in the Premier League, take on David Wagner's side looking for their first win in four games.

Meanwhile, Wagner, without the injured Aaron Mooy, has made three changes to his starting XI.

NEWCASTLE UNITED: Dubravka; Manquillo, Lascelles, Schar, Clark; Diame, Ki; Atsu, Perez, Kenedy; Rondon. Subs: Woodman, Dummett, Murphy, Ritchie, Muto, Hayden, Joselu.

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN: Lossl, Kongolo, Hogg, Bacuna, Billing, Lowe, Depoitre, Pritchard, Zanka, Schindler, Hadergjonaj. Subs: Hammer, Kachunga, Ramadan, Mbenza, Quaner, Stankovic, Durm.