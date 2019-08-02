Fabian Schar reveals his view on Steve Bruce as he discusses his Newcastle United future

Fabian Schar.

The defender joined the club a year ago from Deportivo La Coruna in a £3million deal after his buyout clause was activated.

And Schar impressed as United finished 13th in the Premier League under then-manager Rafa Benitez.

The 27-year-old has been linked with a move away from St James’s Park this summer.

Fabian Schar.

Asked about speculation over his future, Schar said: “To be honest, I read so much about me and about all of our players. This club has plenty interest in it.

“I don’t read that much. I had a really good season last season, and I’m looking forward to this one. The rest is not something I can control. People can write things, but I cant affect that. I’m really happy here.

“I love this club, the fans, and I have almost everything I need. I’m really happy. Football’s big business – there are so many things that happen so fast. The players have to just focus on the football. That’s what I am doing.”

Schar says he’s “happy” playing under Steve Bruce, who succeeded Benitez at the club last month.

“You can see on the pitch what he wants from us and the system he wants us to play fits our players,” said Schar. “We feel really good and happy. The players are happy now to get on with this manager. We want to make a good start to the season now.

“Every player has to give 100% and work hard for the team. It’s going to be a big season for us.”

Schar believes that the team is moving in the right direction.

“There are always changes when the new manager comes in,” said the Switzerland international. “We’ve worked the last two weeks with him, and I can feel we’re heading in the right way.

“We were happy after two weeks without a manager that Steve Bruce came to us. We’re all now focused on the team. It feels good.