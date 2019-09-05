Fabian Schar reveals why there's a real air of positivity at Newcastle United after their Premier League start
Switzerland star Fabian Schar has revealed there is a real air of positivity at Newcastle United, following their four point start to the Premier League season.
Schar is likely to line up for his country tonight at Dublin in what feels like a must win European Championship qualifier, with the Swiss already six points behind group toppers Republic of Ireland.
And while the pressure is on ahead of the international, he does not feel the same about football at United.
Instead, he thinks United can be pleased with their four-point return – and particularly the manner in which they’ve performed after a horror first two games.
"This week showed that we are in a good way - and if we continue working this way, I am very positive," said Schar.
"It is difficult to say (if four points from four games is a good return) but we are quite OK after four games.
"More points at the break would have been better. We would have felt better with a win and the Arsenal game I think we deserved a point.
"We have been improving over the last few weeks. Overall I think we are in a good way."
On the little niggle that saw him taken off on Saturday, he said: “I felt a little bit dizzy and sick. I could not see.
"I wanted to play on but I was not 100%. It was the right decision."
On the injury withdrawal, Steve Bruce continued: "Schar was not feeling well. We hope he is OK – he was complaining of being dizzy."