'Fabian Schar showing Rio Ferdinand how to play': Newcastle United fans react after huge win over Cardiff

Newcastle United fans left in good spirits after a convincing 3-0 win over Cardiff - and fans were quick to react on social media.

Fabian Schar earned most of the plaudits, after his two goals helped Rafa Benitez's side climb out of the relegation zone.

There was also plenty of praise for another centre-back, Florian Lejeune, and striker Salomon Rondon, who led the line admirably at St James's Park.

Here's how some supporters reacted on social media:

@DanBlackwell77: Huge win today. Schar, Rondon & Ritchie all excellent. Get in!!

@TheJohnWright: Rafa has signed some great central defenders, Fernandez, Lejeune and Schar all good on the ball. Classy #nufc

@CookCookie001: That was what we have been waiting for all season. Awesome all round performance but how good were Schar and Rondon!

@Waughy72: Schar first goal. Every bit as good as Maradona in ‘86. Anyone who says otherwise knows nowt about football.

@stevewallwork: Schar will get the headlines but Perez was excellent for us today. Ckevee passing, good runs and a goal at the end. Well done lad.

@bethmann99: @fabianschaer showing @rioferdy5 how playing a CB should be done!!

@KieranBarker96: Could sit and watch Lejune mop up in defence all day, and don’t even get me started on Schar

@bellianaire: Lots of positives today, despite such a poor Cardiff team. Rondon had a blinder, Lejeune immense, Longstaff didn’t look out of Place, and what a first from Schär.

@PrimeHatem: Every player on the Pitch was great worked there Socks off Great Result

@MichaelGallon: Some great performances today but Rondon absolutely superb - best player on the pitch by a mile Great to leave SJP smiling for a change