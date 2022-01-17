Fabian Schar transfer rumours: Newcastle United’s stance amid European interest

Fabian Schar has been linked with an exit from Newcastle United

Fabian Schar has been linked with a Newcastle United exit - but where do things stand?

The Swiss centre back is reported to be attracting interest from Europe and, while the focus at St James’s Park remains heavily on incomings, there could be some movement in the other direction before the transfer window closes.

So what has been said about Schar’s future, and what is the background to his potential exit? We take a look...

The contract uncertainty

Interest in Schar has no doubt been fuelled by the fact the player is now in the final six months of his contract.

As per the Bosman ruling, that means the 30-year-old is now able to sign a pre-contract agreement with any side outside of England, guaranteeing himself a move come the summer.

There is, of course, nothing to stop fresh terms being agreed between Newcastle and Schar - but for now there is an element of doubt over his future.

And that will naturally bring about interest from elsewhere.

The interested parties

Bordeaux are said to be actively pursuing Schar and, rather than signing a pre-contract agreement, are keen to strike a deal during the current transfer window.

They believe that the centre back could aid their battle against relegation from Ligue 1, and reports have suggested that it could just take a ‘nominal fee’ to secure a deal in January.

Schar had interest from Germany in the summer too, before extending his stay on Tyneside by a year.

Newcastle United’s position on an exit

Eddie Howe has made no secret of his desire to tie-down Schar to a longer-term contract.

Quizzed on the Swiss defender in December, he said: “I think Fabian has been excellent.

“I have been an admirer of Fabian from afar for a long, long time.

“I think he’s a fantastic footballer. He fits my mould as to what I want for a centre-back - he can handle the ball, he’s very creative.”