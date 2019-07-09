Fabian Schar's message to fans as he returns to Newcastle United
Fabian Schar and Martin Dubravka are back at managerless Newcastle United.
By Miles Starforth
Tuesday, 09 July, 2019, 11:45
Schar and Dubravka were given an extra few days off after playing for Switzerland and Slovakia this summer.
However, the pair returned to the club’s training ground yesterday ahead of the Premier League Asia Trophy, which is being staged in China next week.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Defender Schar tweeted “back on track” after completing his first training session.
Freddie Woodman – who was away with England’s Under-21s – was also back at United’s Benitez HQ.