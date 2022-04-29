The Swiss international found minutes hard to come by at the start of the campaign as he featured in just two of Newcastle’s opening 11 Premier League matches prior to Eddie Howe’s arrival as head coach.

Howe named Schar in his first ever Newcastle starting line-up and the defender has subsequently played more minutes than any other outfield player under the former AFC Bournemouth boss this season.

The 30-year-old has been crucial in helping United climb out of serious relegation danger and up to ninth in the Premier League table with four games left to play.

And when asked about what has changed at the club in the six-months leading up to his new deal, Schar responded with a chuckle: “Almost everything.

“The way [the new coaching staff] walked in and just the style of football we play now and the positivity we have in the team even in the difficult situations we've been in when they walked in.

"It was massive for the whole club. The first day we saw some changes even if the results didn't change in the first two or three games.

Fabian Schar of Newcastle United arrives at the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Leicester City at St. James Park on April 17, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

"All of the players are so much more positive and see what we do in training and out on the pitch and obviously what we've done so far since they've walked in is great.

"The position we are in now, I think nobody expected that after our start to the season. I've enjoyed every second to help the team and be on the pitch.”

While Schar is currently enjoying some of his best football in a black and white shirt, this season has been far from plain sailing.

“Obviously the situation [at the start of the season] was completely different not just for me but the whole team,” he told nufc.co.uk.

"I was thinking what was happening now? I'm not playing and I might have to get a chance somewhere else because it was a difficult situation for me.