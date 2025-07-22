PSG are reportedly considering another approach to sign Bournemouth defender Illia Zabarnyi this summer.

The Ukrainian has long been linked with a move to PSG this summer, although movements elsewhere at the Vitality Stadium mean Bournemouth are very reluctant to see Zabarnyi leave. The Cherries have already seen Dean Huijsen and Milos Kerkez move to Real Madrid and Liverpool respectively, and won’t want to lose another one of their key defenders.

Newcastle United had shown interest in Huijsen before his move to the Spanish capital, whilst Zabarnyi has also emerged as a potential option for them this summer. The pair were very impressive under Andoni Iraola last season and shone on their visit to St James’ Park in January as they kept Alexander Isak completely anonymous on their way to a 4-1 win.

Reported interest in Zabarnyi from St James’ Park emerged as early as January and the 22-year-old has remained a player of interest ever since. However, it appears that, once again, one of Europe’s elite sides may swoop ahead of the Magpies for his signature.

Fabrizio Romano’s Illia Zabarnyi update

According to Fabrizio Romano, PSG are set to make an approach for the defender and will ‘improve their bid’ following previous rejections. The reigning European champions have wanted Zabarnyi for some time now and, according to Romano, the feeling is mutual between the player and club.

He posted on X: ‘Ilya Zabarny wants PSG and Paris Saint-Germain are set to improve their bid! The verbal agreement has been reached with Zabarny in June and PSG are set to approach Bournemouth again. No active talks with Tottenham so far despite reports.’

The French side had a bid worth around £55m rejected by Bournemouth last month. Reported interest from Tottenham Hotspur, meanwhile, has not yet progressed into a bid from north London.

Spurs, now under the management of former Brentford boss Thomas Frank, have already spent big to sign West Ham’s Mohammed Kudus this summer and also retain an interest in Brentford striker Yoane Wissa, both of whom have been linked with moves to St James’ Park. Reports have indicated that Spurs would be prepared to pay £61m to sign Zabarnyi this summer, although it appears that the Ukrainian international would prefer a move to the French capital.

Newcastle United, meanwhile, have been linked with a host of centre-backs from around Europe this summer. Atalanta’s Giorgio Sclavini has been the one to really grab the attention of Newcastle United supporters in recent weeks, but stiff resistance from the Serie A side to see Scalvini leave this summer may block a move.

Options in Spain, including Valencia’s Carlos Tarrega, have also been explored. Eddie Howe picked Fabian Schar and Sven Botman to start against Celtic at the weekend in their first pre-season match in front of supporters.

Jamaal Lascelles and Dan Burn replaced them at half-time but more depth is needed for not just this season, but to futureproof an ageing defence. Zabarnyi, at just 22, would have been perfect for that role but PSG appear to have the upper hand in the race for his signature.