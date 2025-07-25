Newcastle United transfer news: Fabrizio Romano has revealed a major update involving transfer target Benjamin Sesko amid Alexander Isak uncertainty.

A bombshell sequence of events on Thursday left Alexander Isak’s Newcastle United future up in the air. The Swedish international will not take part in any of the Magpies’ three pre-season games out in Singapore and South Korea and has reportedly told the club of his intentions to explore his options this summer.

A move for Yoane Wissa is reportedly proceeding, with the Brentford man viewed as an ideal back-up for Isak and replacement for Callum Wilson who left the club as a free agent earlier this month. However, if the Swedish international is sold, something the Magpies have been unequivocal in their reluctance to sanction, then a replacement will need to be brought in this summer.

Liam Delap, Joao Pedro and Hugo Ekitike have all slipped through their fingers to Chelsea and Liverpool respectively this summer and alternatives need to be identified, and quickly, in case the unthinkable happens and Isak leaves the club.

Fabrizio Romano’s Benjamin Sesko update

One player that has long been linked with a move to St James’ Park is RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko. Sesko was wanted by the Magpies before he made the switch from RB Salzburg to the German club in 2023.

Sesko, who was also heavily-linked with a move to Arsenal this summer before they opted instead to move for Sporting CP’s Viktor Gyokeres, scored 21 goals in all competitions for his club last season. 13 of those came in the Bundesliga, whilst four apiece came in DFB Pokal and the Champions League as Leipzig endured a very difficult campaign.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Sesko has a ‘gentleman’s agreement’ with his club - one that can be triggered by a limited number of clubs this summer. On Sesko, Romano posted on X: ‘There’s gentlemen agreement between Benjamin Šeško and RB Leipzig. The price tag for limited clubs could be reduced to range of €70-80m plus €5-10m add-ons. This is only valid for few clubs considered “special” by Šeško.’

That update from Romano was posted eleven minutes before he provided an update on Newcastle United’s interest in the Slovenian international: ‘Understand Newcastle are attentive to Benjamin Šeško situation at RB Leipzig with Isak now keen on exit.’ Romano wrote.

‘#NUFC informed on Šeško deal costs while working on multiple deals including Wissa from Brentford.’

Whilst background work on possible replacements for Isak will continue in the background, Newcastle United will still be hopeful of convincing their star man to remain at the club. Their not for sale stance is unlikely to change even after Isak’s request and it would take a British transfer record fee for them to be even tempted into selling the 25-year-old.

£150m seems to be the price tag for Isak this summer and whilst reports have indicated that Liverpool are ‘preparing’ an offer in the region of £130m, that is unlikely to be enough to force Newcastle United’s hand. Sesko, meanwhile, would cost around half of that if Leipzig’s ‘gentleman’s agreement’ with the striker is enacted this summer.