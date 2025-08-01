Newcastle United transfer news: Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Benjamin Sesko amid Newcastle United and Manchester United transfer links.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fabrizio Romano has delivered an update on Benjamin Seso’s future amid transfer speculation linking him with a move to the Premier League this summer. Both Newcastle United and Manchester United have been credited with an interest in the striker as they look to bolster their respective attacking lines.

Sesko has emerged as a potential alternative to Alexander Isak if he leaves St James’ Park this summer. Isak has been back at former club Real Sociedad this week and training alone as he recovers from a thigh injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Isak has been heavily-linked with a move to Anfield this summer, and Newcastle United have rejected an opening bid from Liverpool for the Swedish international. If the Reds do up their offer into a serious bid for Isak, then Sesko could be on their radar - although it’s likely that the Magpies will have to smash their current transfer record in order to tempt the Bundesliga side into selling.

Fabrizio Romano’s Benjamin Sesko transfer update

Newcastle United’s hopes of signing Sesko, though, could rely on whether Manchester United continue their pursuit of the striker. Although they don’t have European football to offer the Slovenian international, the Red Devils can likely offer him far greater wages than he would receive at St James’ Park.

Rumours surrounding Sesko’s future at RB Leipzig will likely rumble on throughout the remainder of the summer transfer window, with Fabrizio Romano revealing that whilst the 22-year-old has a decision to make on where he plays his football next season, it is not expected imminently.

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

“Benjamin Sesko is really open to joining Manchester United, even without European football, even without Champions League football,” Romano said on his YouTube channel. “So Sesko is very open to the conversation with Manchester United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Now the conversation between [Manchester] United and Sesko is entering into details of the project, of the vision, what they want to do. So not only financial details, Man Utd are talking to Leipzig and talking to the agent, but also the project. So Man Utd are entering into details of the vision they have for Benjamin Sesko and the player is open to the move.

“Then Benjamin Sesko is also talking to Newcastle, because as I told you, Newcastle are prepared to pay whatever Leipzig and Sesko want .Of course, I don't mean that they can pay anything, but what's needed. So the price tag from Leipzig, Newcastle are ready to pay. The salary wanted by Sesko, Newcastle are ready to pay.

“If Sesko decides to go to Newcastle, play Champions League football, be the superstar, Sesko in that case would be ready to go, because Newcastle are ready to pay. But Sesko is also considering Man Utd.

“As I told you yesterday, Sesko is not deciding today, he's not deciding tomorrow, I keep repeating now. So it's going to take some days, not too long, but some days for Sesko to decide. Man Utd feel that the player is open to having this conversation, to discussing about the project, the vision.”