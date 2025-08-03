Newcastle United transfer news: Benjamin Sesko has a major decision to make amid Manchester United and Newcastle United transfer links.

RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko is reportedly set to make a decision on where he wants to play his football next season in the coming days amid intense speculation linking him with a move to the Premier League. Both Newcastle United and Manchester United have been linked with signing the Slovenian international this summer.

As it stands, however, the only bid for Sesko has come from Tyneside with the Magpies prepared to part with a club-record fee to sign the 22-year-old. Interest from Old Trafford remains strong, but they are yet to submit a formal bid and will reportedly only be able to financially do so if they can sell a player beforehand.

Newcastle United are able to offer Sesko Champions League football next season, although the Red Devils will be able to offer him a greater salary than he would receive at St James’ Park. Conflicting reports on Sesko’s preferred destination have emerged in recent weeks, whilst the player is still yet to have the final say so on where he plays his football next season.

Fabrizio Romano’s Benjamin Sesko transfer update

Fabrizio Romano has been at the forefront of Sesko’s transfer saga throughout the summer and has provided another update on the striker on his YouTube channel, stating that Newcastle United are willing to do ‘whatever it takes’ to sign Sesko, whilst Manchester United are waiting in the wings. Romano said: “Manchester United, let me repeat, once again, are still there as of today.

“Man Utd are still there, and, yes, Newcastle have sent a bid, but they are in direct contact with Leipzig since last week, so that is not the point. The point is the player because Man Utd are still there.

“And I can tell you this afternoon that also Man Utd are still in direct contact with Red Bull Leipzig. Also, Man Utd are absolutely in this race. So, both clubs are in the race with a different position because Newcastle financially are ready to give everything they want to make the deal happen.

“Man Utd are in a different financial position but still working on a deal. Don’t underestimate Manchester United – still there, with the player side, with the player camp, with Red Bull Leipzig, in direct contact with Leipzig as well as Newcastle.

“Financially, Newcastle are more ready. Man Utd is different, but for sure, both clubs are still in the race, so let’s follow this situation. But remember what makes the difference in this story is what the player wants to do, what the player decides to do, and so this is going to be the crucial point.

“Newcastle are ready to do whatever it takes to sign Sesko, but Man Utd are still in the conversation.”

In the background of all this is the speculation linking Alexander Isak with a move to Liverpool. The Swedish international did not travel to Asia with his teammates but is expected to return to training when Eddie Howe and his side fly back to England this week.