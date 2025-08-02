Newcastle United transfer news: Brentford striker Yoane Wissa is a target for Eddie Howe’s side this summer.

Newcastle United’s pursuit of Yoane Wissa may have taken a fresh twist following a major update by Fabrizio Romano. Wissa has been linked with a move to St James’ Park throughout the summer and has been the subject of two bids from the Magpies - both of which have been rejected by Brentford.

The DR Congo international left Brentford's trip to Portugal prematurely last month as he sought face-to-face talks with sporting director Phil Giles over his future at the club. Wissa returned to training this week, but did not join in with Keith Andrews’ first team amid speculation over his future at the club.

Sky Sports reported that Wissa was ‘angry and disappointed’ with the Bees over their refusal to sanction a move for him this summer. The 28-year-old has reportedly told Brentford he will never play for them again if he is blocked from making a move to St James’ Park.

Much like the situation surrounding Newcastle United and Alexander Isak, the Bees are only likely to sanction a deal for Wissa if they can get a replacement signed. The Magpies, meanwhile, have rejected an offer from Liverpool for the Swedish international and won’t sell the striker unless they can guarantee securing a replacement.

Wissa is viewed by the Magpies as an ideal replacement, not for Isak, but instead for Callum Wilson. Wilson left the club earlier this summer after his contract came to an end.

Fabrizio Romano’s Brentford transfer update

If Newcastle United are going to have any joy in loosening Brentford’s grip on Wissa, then they will be monitoring transfer developments at the Gtech Community Stadium very closely this summer. If the Bees can get a new striker signed up, then that may open the door for them to swoop for Wissa.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Brentford have shown an interest in signing Stade Rennais striker Arnaud Kalimuendo this summer. Kalimuendo scored 17 goals in Ligue 1 last season.

On Brentford’s interest in the French striker, Romano wrote on X: ‘Villarreal and Brentford have both made contact to be informed on deal conditions for Arnaud Kalimuendo. He’s one to watch this month with concrete chances of move.’

If Brentford can agree a deal with Stade Rennais for Kalimuendo, then that could offer Newcastle United the green light to move for Wissa. Whilst a possible exit for Isak rumbles on in the background, a move for Wissa is not dependent on the Swedish international leaving Tyneside this summer.

“He is still our player. He’s contracted to us,” Howe said last week when asked about Isak’s future at the club.

“We, to a degree, control what is next for him. I would love to believe all possibilities are still available to us. My wish is that he stays, but that’s not in my full control.”

Howe added : “We have not received a formal offer for Alex, from any club. My wish is that he stays and we see him playing again next year.”