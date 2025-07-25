Newcastle United transfer news: Could one former Aston Villa man be the answer for Eddie Howe after a major update from Fabrizio Romano?

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Newcastle United’s frustrating summer transfer window has seen just one player, Anthony Elanga, join the club. A new right winger was one of their major priorities heading into the summer which many believed and hoped could be a transformational one on Tyneside.

Gone were their PSR issues that hamstrung their efforts last summer and lavish spending was anticipated. Whilst that still might come, the looming fear of PSR means clubs like Newcastle United must spend wisely this summer.

The Magpies were far from the only club to suffer PSR issues last summer, though, with fellow ambitious and ‘big six’ busting Aston Villa forced to sell a number of players. Possibly their biggest sale of the summer saw Douglas Luiz leave to join Juventus in a bitter blow for Unai Emery and his side.

However, just one year on and the Brazilian could leave the Italian giants. Could Aston Villa and Juventus’ loss be Newcastle United’s gain?

Fabrizio Romano’s Douglas Luiz update

Luiz has previously been linked with a move to Newcastle United and a recent update from transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has indicated that he could be set to leave the Allianz Stadium this summer: ‘Douglas Luiz did not show up for pre-season training at Juventus today.’ Romano posted on X.

‘Juventus are set to take disciplinary measures, with Douglas Luiz expected to leave the club this summer.’

Reports last month from Italian outlet Gazzetta Dello Sport stated that Luiz may be allowed to leave Juventus following the conclusion of the Club World Cup. They reported at the time that Juve may accept a fee of around €25m for him this summer.

That fee, just north of £21m, would represent a big loss on him after just one year contracted to the club. For any Premier League club interested in Luiz, though, it could represent a bargain and may be a deal that someone like Newcastle United feel is a no-brainer this summer.

A central midfielder is not top of their priorities this summer, but Sean Longstaff’s move to Leeds United may have just opened their eyes to the possibility of signing a replacement to bolster Eddie Howe’s ranks. Luiz, who has already proven that he is not just capable of playing Premier League football but also excelling in the division, could be the perfect fit for them and replacement for Longstaff and any other midfielders, namely Joe Willock, that may depart the club before the window closes on Monday 1 September.

An international teammate of Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton, Luiz is capable of playing in a deeper role as well as a number eight and being a threat around the opposition penalty box. His ability from set-piece situations is also a major string to his bow.

As they have already discovered this summer, signing players with Premier League experience can come at a premium price - Luiz, if available for just £21m, would come at a bargain price.