All the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Newcastle United as they prepare for pre-season.

Newcastle United will be scouring the market for new signings this summer as Eddie Howe looks to take his side back into Europe. The Magpies narrowly missed out on European qualification last season, but a top six will be both the aim and the expectation for the new campaign.

New recruits will be required to make that happen, but the Premier League’s financial rules could make that tricky. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding St James’ Park.

Romano on Gordon

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

There has been plenty of speculation about Liverpool making a move for Magpies winger Anthony Gordon this summer, and transfer ‘insider’ Fabrizio Romano has now had his say. “It’s been a quiet summer for Liverpool so far, but we know there was recently interest in Anthony Gordon, and there has been some speculation about a failed attempt at agreeing a swap deal with Newcastle,” Romano said in his Daily Briefing column.

“Some outlets have reported that Joe Gomez was one of the names being offered by Liverpool to Newcastle, but I can’t confirm this. Newcastle and Liverpool had a contact for Gordon, as reported a few days ago, but a swap deal was never something close or concrete, so I don’t have this information I’m afraid.

“In terms of names coming in for the defence, Marc Guehi has been linked with Liverpool (as well as other clubs) several times and he’s impressing with England at the Euros. There is interest from many clubs, but nothing close or concrete yet as he wants to focus on the tournament now and not be distracted. For sure Guehi remains an interesting name for this summer with two years left on his contract at Crystal Palace.”

Shearer on PSR rules

Newcastle icon Alan Shearer has been critical of PSR rules as Newcastle and others attempt to navigate the muddy waters that are the Premier League financial rules. He told Betfair: “Obviously, Newcastle had to sell players because of PSR. I’m pleased they’ve done the business they’ve done, I’m pleased they didn’t sell Isak and Bruno. I know Anderson loved playing for Newcastle, but hopefully he’ll get more game time at Forest and he can show everyone how good he is. He’s a really good player.

“I think because of what Newcastle had to do and the timing of it, it’s been good business for them. Those PSR rules don’t sit easy with me. If Newcastle hadn't sold Yankuba Minteh and Elliot Anderson, they would have had to sell one of their bigger players to one of the big clubs. What chance have you got? What message is that sending out? The rules just don’t sit comfortably with me at all.