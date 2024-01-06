Fabrizio Romano issues Newcastle United transfer update amid fresh Dan Ashworth claim
Newcastle United are in FA Cup action today, on Saturday, and what a cup clash it is set to be. The Magpies take on rivals Sunderland in the game of the weekend in the FA Cup third round, and this is not a game the Magpies can afford to slip up in, given the bragging rights on the line.
On top of the bragging rights, it has been an underwhelming season for the Magpies so far, and they could do with building some consistent form. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest surrounding St James' Park.
Bruno latest
Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has issued his latest on talk of Paris Saint-Germain making a move for Newcastle United star Bruno Guimaraes. Guimaraes has been a key piece for Howe during Newcastle's successful run.
Romano tweeted: "I am not aware of anything on a deal with PSG for Bruno Guimarães now. PSG like Bruno for sure but I am not aware of any concrete negotiation so far. In case it changes, I will update but at this stage, it is very quiet.”
Ashworth update
Newcastle will not stand in the way of sporting director Dan Ashworth if he wants to join Manchester United, according to journalist Dean Jones. Jones told GiveMeSport: "The feeling within the industry is that an approach will come and the feeling within the industry is that Newcastle wouldn't stand in Ashworth's way if he wants to move.
"But Ashworth did an interview only a few months ago saying he's happy at Newcastle and he likes the project. But clearly what helps is not only Manchester United's history and the INEOS factor, because Ashworth knows them well, but also the fact that Newcastle may not be able to build on last season. So Newcastle qualifying back-to-back seasons for Champions League is one thing, but Newcastle ninth in the table, and not able to consolidate on last season, versus Manchester United with fresh new plans under INEOS might just tempt Ashworth."