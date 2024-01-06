All the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Newcastle United as they prepare to take on rivals Sunderland.

Newcastle United are in FA Cup action today, on Saturday, and what a cup clash it is set to be. The Magpies take on rivals Sunderland in the game of the weekend in the FA Cup third round, and this is not a game the Magpies can afford to slip up in, given the bragging rights on the line.

On top of the bragging rights, it has been an underwhelming season for the Magpies so far, and they could do with building some consistent form. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest surrounding St James' Park.

Bruno latest

Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has issued his latest on talk of Paris Saint-Germain making a move for Newcastle United star Bruno Guimaraes. Guimaraes has been a key piece for Howe during Newcastle's successful run.

Romano tweeted: "I am not aware of anything on a deal with PSG for Bruno Guimarães now. PSG like Bruno for sure but I am not aware of any concrete negotiation so far. In case it changes, I will update but at this stage, it is very quiet.”

Ashworth update

Newcastle will not stand in the way of sporting director Dan Ashworth if he wants to join Manchester United, according to journalist Dean Jones. Jones told GiveMeSport: "The feeling within the industry is that an approach will come and the feeling within the industry is that Newcastle wouldn't stand in Ashworth's way if he wants to move.