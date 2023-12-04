Newcastle United got that winning feeling back on Saturday after seeing off Manchester United in a close clash at St James' Park, but they have another short turnaround before they are back in action this week. The Magpies are now preparing to face a resurgent Everton side on Thursday night, hoping to close in further on the top four places.

Eddie Howe's men are currently in sixth place and just three points behind Villa in third place and four behind Manchester City in third. As Newcastle begin preparations for Thursday, we have rounded up the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding St James' Park.

Tah latest

Fabrizio Romano believes reported Newcastle United target Jonathan Tah could be on the move this January. The Magpies have been tipped to make a move for a centre-back in the winter.

Romano told CaughtOffside: “I’d keep an eye on Premier League clubs for Jonathan Tah. He’s under contract until 2025 at Bayer and sources tell me he could leave in 2024. He’s doing great; I can’t share info on precise club yet but there’s interest from Premier League.”

Shearer's praise

Alan Shearer has been praising Tino Livramento for his performances since joining Newcastle in the summer. Shearer said on The Rest is Football podcast: “He looks a very, very talented young player. Incredibly quick, powerful, great engine up and down the line there, Alan. He is one of those players that is 21 and he is available to play for England, Scotland and Portugal.