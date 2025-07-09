Fabrizio Romano claims Newcastle United can sign seven-goal midfielder for just £20m

Newcastle United may look to bolster their midfield options this summer with one player closing in on a transfer exit.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle academy graduate Sean Longstaff is understood to be close to joining Leeds United for £12million after agreeing personal terms with the newly-promoted Premier League side.

The 27-year-old has made 214 appearances for Newcastle since progressing through the club’s youth system but is now set to leave as he enters the final year of his contract at St James’ Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle extended Longstaff’s contract during the 2024/25 season to avoid losing the player for free this summer. Instead they look set to cash in and bank a small but pure profit in PSR calculations. The deal will, in effect, help fund the move for Anthony Elanga from Nottingham Forest.

The £55million fee Newcastle have agreed with Forest will be amortised over the course of Elanga’s initial five-year deal at St James’ Park at a cost of around £11million per-season in PSR terms.

But more signings are targeted for Newcastle this summer with an additional midfield option now under consideration. Without Longstaff, Newcastle already have a strong midfield with Sandro Tonali, Joelinton, Bruno Guimaraes, Lewis Miley and Joe Willock.

But one or two injuries risks destabilising Newcastle’s midfield. Joelinton, Miley and Willock have all suffered with long-term injuries over the past two seasons that have limited their gametime.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James McAtee targeted by Newcastle United

Newcastle have been monitoring Manchester City midfielder James McAtee as a potential midfield option. The 22-year-old just captained England Under-21s to European Championship success on the back of a solid campaign for Man City.

McAtee scored seven goals in 27 appearances for City during the 2024/25 campaign, but only made eight starts in all competitions. He came off the bench and scored against Newcastle in a 4-0 win at the Etihad Stadium back in February.

The only caveat to his goals is that all seven came in big wins for Man City in which they scored four or more goals. Had McAtee not scored in those matches, it would not impacted the final result.

But the young midfielder is admired by a number of clubs, including Newcaslte, due to his ability on the ball and versatility to play in an attacking midfield role or out wide on the right.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle have just addressed the right-wing position with the immenent signing of Elanga but McAtee would certainly help Eddie Howe bolster his squad in preparation for Champions League football.

McAtee has just a year left on his contract at Man City and, as such, the club are open to selling him this summer for as little as £20million. Man City could push for buyback clauses which would put Newcastle off a potential deal.

City previously inserted a sell-on and buyback clause into James Trafford’s deal with Burnley back in 2023. Pep Guardiola’s side are able to buy back the goalkeeper for £40million should they wish.

Newcastle are currently in negotiations to sign Trafford from Burnley with a fee around £30million under discussion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

Fabrizio Romano provides James McAtee latest amid Premier League interest

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed clubs across Europe are interested in McAtee this summer with Serie A side Atalanta named as a possible destination.

Romano posted on X: “James McAtee can leave Manchester City this summer for fee around £20/25m. Bundesliga, Premier League and Serie A clubs are showing interest in Euro U21 winner with England as captain.

“Atalanta are among clubs well informed on his situation.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle among the Premier League clubs interested but are prioritising other areas first. It’s a one to keep an eye on given the low price-tag and interest from other Premier League clubs, including Nottingham Forest and Leeds United.

Pep Guardiola comments on James McAtee’s future at Man City

Guardiola left McAtee out of Manchester City’s FIFA Club World Cup squad which allowed him to captain England Under-21s to victory in Slovakia.

But at club level his future is very-much uncertain, something the Man City boss has acknowledged.

Guardiola said: “"For the age, I'd like him to stay.

“But I understand the players want more minutes. I would like him to stay, he's a player for the academy, he knows the patterns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He's a lovely person and trained really good. He can play different positions but I don’t know how the squad will be and we will see."