Arsenal and Liverpool are set to test Newcastle United’s resolve this summer when it comes to Alexander Isak.

Newcastle chief executive officer Darren Eales issued a firm hands-off warning on all of the club’s top players when speaking to the media last week. Eales also stressed that Isak was under contract at Newcastle until June 2028 and the club are under no pressure to sell, unlike last summer.

But Isak’s 57 goals in 99 appearances since joining The Magpies for a club record £63million from Real Sociedad in 2022 have made him one of the most sought-after strikers in world football.

While Newcastle are determined to keep hold of Isak, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has stressed Arsenal and Liverpool will look to make a move for the striker this summer.

Isak is set to make his 100th appearance for Newcastle in the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

And speaking just days before the final, Romano said on his YouTube channel: “About Arsenal, guys, I wanted to confirm once again what I've been telling you. Two names for the striker position.

“One for sure is Alexander Isak, the priority target for Arsenal, but also Liverpool are closely monitoring the situation of Alexander Isak. So for sure, Liverpool and Arsenal will be in the mix for the player.

“And it really depends on Newcastle or what Newcastle wants to do in terms of eventual price for the player.

“If you talk to Newcastle today, they insist that the player is not for sale, that the player is untouchable. But when these clubs will arrive with important proposals, we have to see what kind of number they will give them.

“Forget about 70, 80, 90 million euros. It must be more than this to convince Newcastle. But Arsenal will be there, Liverpool will be there.”

RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko is the other striker on Arsenal’s radar who would likely cost significantly less than Isak. Any move for Isak, if successful, would likely see Newcastle paid a Premier League record transfer fee.

Darwin Nunez set to leave Liverpool - Alexander Isak targeted

The Magpies’ Carabao Cup final opponents Liverpool are also eyeing Isak as a potential replacement for Darwin Nunez.

“Darwin is expected to leave Liverpool in the summer transfer window,” Romano added.

“Alexander Isak is one of the names they have on the list. But for Arsenal, [Isak] is an obsession. Alexander Isak is a player they wanted for a long time - considered fantastic by Mikel Arteta.

“So it's going to be an interesting one to follow Alexander Isak for sure in the summer transfer window.”

What Alexander Isak has said about his Newcastle United future

Isak is understood to be content with his situation at Newcastle at the moment with the club understood to be considering offering the striker a new contract in the summer in response to the intense transfer speculation.

The 25-year-old’s current deal doesn’t include a release clause while a new contract could change things.

Isak recently told Prime Video Svergie the ‘extra special feeling of playing at Newcastle.

"Playing football at this level has always been a dream and probably the main dream that I've had,” he said. “Playing in the Premier League for a club like Newcastle with a fan base like they have here is extra special."

Alexander Isak is ‘priceless’ to Newcastle United

There is a reason Newcastle are standing so firm on Isak and that’s because he is simply irreplaceable as far as striker’s go in world football. Magpies captain Bruno Guimaraes described Isak as ‘the best striker in the world’ this week and based on his form over the past couple of months, he certainly has a case.

If Newcastle were to sell Isak for in excess of £100milllion in the summer, the hole he’d leave in the squad would be almost impossible to fill.

And in that sense, Isak may have a value as far as Liverpool or Arsenal are concerned - but to Newcastle United, he is priceless.