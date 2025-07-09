Spurs have agreed a fee to sign Mohammed Kudus | Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur have agreed a deal to sign Mohammed Kudus from West Ham - beating interest from Newcastle United and Chelsea for his signature.

Kudus had emerged as a potential option for Newcastle United this summer as they worked on a deal to sign Nottingham Forest winger Anthony Elanga. The West Ham man was listed as an alternative to the Swedish international should the Magpies fail to agree a fee with Forest.

Elanga has now completed a medical on Tyneside as he edged closer to being confirmed as a Newcastle United player. Elanga had been tracked by the Magpies for over a year and despite facing stiff resistance from his club, finally securing his signature marks a major statement of intent from Newcastle United.

Kudus, meanwhile, may not be heading to the north east this summer, but he is set to leave West Ham after just two years with the club.

Despite reported interest from both Newcastle United and Chelsea this summer, Spurs have been Kudus’ preferred destination throughout the window. Such was the reciprocated interest from Spurs in the winger, the north London outfit even ended a self-imposed ‘transfer ban’ on signing players from the Hammers to secure Kudus’ signature.

Whilst the two clubs remained locked in negotiations over a fee for the winger, it seemed as though Kudus would have to remain patient before securing his desired move. However, it was revealed on Wednesday night that the two clubs had come to an agreement over a fee.

Spurs will pay £55m to sign Kudus this summer who will move across the capital to become one of Thomas Frank’s major signings of his first season as Spurs boss.

David Ornstein of the Athletic was first to report the breakthrough, writing: ‘EXCLUSIVE: Tottenham Hotspur reach total agreement with West Ham United to sign Mohammed Kudus. Deal for 24yo #WHUFC forward worth in region of £55m. Medical scheduled on Thursday ahead of Ghana international joining #THFC on 6yr contract @TheAthleticFC’

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano then christened the transfer with his three-word catchphrase: Romano posted: ‘BREAKING: Mohammed Kudus to Tottenham, here we go! Deal in place for £55m from West Ham. Kudus only wanted #THFC and he will now sign 6 year contract at Tottenham. Medical tests booked for Kudus in London on Thursday then all signed, as @David_Ornstein reports.’

Newcastle United may not have to wait too long until they come up against Kudus in action for his new club. Eddie Howe’s side will take on Spurs in a pre-season friendly in South Korea on Sunday 3 August (12pm BST kick-off).

That match will mark Newcastle’s third and final game of their tour to Asia. The Magpies will also play a game against Arsenal in Singapore on Sunday 27 July (12:30pm BST kick-off) and a match against a K-League side in between those games.

Newcastle’s Premier League campaign begins on Saturday 16 August against Aston Villa at Villa Park. The Magpies finished a place above the Villains in last season’s Premier League table.