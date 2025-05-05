Jarell Quansah v Newcastle United at Wembley | Getty Images

Fabrizio Romano believes it is ‘a possibility’ that Jarell Quansah could leave Liverpool this summer amid reported interest from Newcastle United.

The Magpies have been linked with a move for Quansah since last summer as they sought solutions to their PSR issues. And their interest in adding a right-sided centre-back to their ranks this summer mean that links surrounding Quansah continue to make headlines.

Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi and Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen have also been linked with moves to St James’ Park in recent weeks, however, speculation surrounding the Liverpool man does give them another option should they feel Guehi and Huijsen are not the players to target when the window opens. However, whilst any interest is expected to be rebuffed by the Reds, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano believes that it is still ‘a possibility’ that the defender could be sold by the Reds.

On Quansah, Romano told Give Me Sport : “It's a possibility. It's not Liverpool trying to sell him but the player attracting interest with Newcastle and German clubs keen.”

Quansah was, of course, part of the Liverpool side that were beaten by the Magpies at Wembley in March - although on that day he was asked to play out of position. With both Conor Bradley and Trent Alexander-Arnold injured, Quansah was asked to play at right-back up against a revitalised Harvey Barnes.

Quansah struggled against Barnes with Tino Livramento’s endless energy, combined with Mohamed Salah’s reluctance to pull his weight defensively, meaning he was often outnumbered on that side. Newcastle’s second goal that day came down their left with Barnes and Livramento combining before Isak slammed home Jacob Murphy’s knockdown to win the cup.

Liverpool have already revealed Jarell Quansah transfer stance

Whilst interest from Tyneside has been revived in recent times, last summer their interest in Quansah was quickly quashed by Liverpool who shot down any talk of losing the defender almost as quickly as reports surrounding interest from the north east emerged. At that time, the Magpies were facing a points deduction if they were not able to come up with a solution that allowed them to comply with the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules.

At the end of June, unthinkable talk of Anthony Gordon potentially being allowed to leave the club emerged as they scrambled for a solution. Quansah was mentioned as a player that could be involved in some sort of deal which saw Gordon move to the red half of Merseyside.

Ultimately, reluctance from Liverpool at the time and the sales of Elliot Anderson and Yankuba Minteh meant a deal did not progress. According to the Athletic , Newcastle are expected to be hit with similar reluctance to do a deal for Quansah again this summer, with the Reds still viewing him as an important part of their future, despite him finding regular game time at centre-back hard to come by this term.