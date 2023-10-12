Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Phillips has been linked with a move to Newcastle after struggling for game-time at Manchester City since his £42million transfer from Leeds United last summer. The midfielder has started just five games for Man City in all competitions since his arrival and his only start this season came against Newcastle at St James’ Park in the 1-0 Carabao Cup defeat last month.

Phillips reiterated his desire to stay and fight for his place under Pep Guardiola in the summer but could be open to leaving should his game-time not improve. A recent report from iNews claims Man City are ‘increasingly likely’ to let the midfielder leave in January despite wanting to keep hold of him in the summer.

Everton are also reportedly interested in the England international, but transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has seemingly played down the links at this stage.

“Despite links with Newcastle and Everton, I’m not aware of concrete talks on this one,” Romano stated about Phillips in his Daily Briefing.

“Phillips wanted to stay at City this summer despite some approaches, so he’s still focused on doing his best for City and then a decision will be made later, like November or December.

“Newcastle won’t decide anything on transfer targets before they know what happens in their Champions League group.”

Newcastle currently sit top of their Champions League group after two matches. They opened their first Champions League campaign with a 0-0 draw against AC Milan at the San Siro last month before beating Paris Saint-Germain 4-1 at St James’ Park last week.