Sean Longstaff could be on his way out of St James’ Park this summer with newly-promoted Leeds United eyeing his signature.

Leeds have been linked with a move for the midfielder all summer when news broke on Monday night that they had submitted a bid worth £12m including add-ons. That bid is being considered by the Magpies who, whilst reluctant to see Longstaff leave, know they may lose him on a free transfer next summer if he is not sold during this window.

Any money received for Longstaff can also be banked as pure profit and help them in their aims to avoid breaching the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules. Longstaff, meanwhile, did not finish the campaign as a regular and with five other midfield players to compete with on Tyneside, may view a move away from his boyhood club as the only way to play first-team football on a regular basis once again.

Fabrizio Romano’s Sean Longstaff update

As news of Leeds’ bids for Longstaff became public knowledge, just hours after it was revealed that Newcastle had agreed a fee with Nottingham Forest to sign Anthony Elanga this summer, Fabrizio Romano took to X to deliver an update on Longstaff’s situation.

He wrote: ‘Leeds are closing in on deal to sign Sean Longstaff from Newcastle with personal terms agreed. £10m plus £2m add-ons proposal on the table as @TheAthleticFC reports, talks well underway.’

After a quiet June, Newcastle United have sparked into life in this summer’s transfer market with the expected arrival of Elanga. Callum Wilson’s departure was confirmed on Monday, whilst Longstaff could join him in leaving Tyneside this summer.

Coincidentally, Wilson has also been linked with a move to Elland Road this summer. Daniel Farke’s side will welcome the Magpies to Yorkshire on the final weekend of August.

Sean Longstaff opens up on Newcastle United future

Speaking back in November, Longstaff admitted that a move away from his boyhood club could happen in the future. At that time, Longstaff had just a few months left on his contract at St James’ Park before the club quietly triggered an option to extend that deal for another year.

Addressing his future after impressing during Newcastle’s 1-0 win over Arsenal at St James’ Park, Longstaff said: “If it’s here it’s great. If it’s not, it’s not.

“I want to be valued as a player, I want to be appreciated as a player and whether it’s here great. If it’s not here and it’s somewhere else, it’ll be somewhere else.

“In a way I live day to day, game to game and I just try and take in every game. I get to go to work every day and spend it with my best friends, I don’t know what’s coming ahead, I don’t know what’s coming down the line, I just try to embrace every day and enjoy every minute because ultimately it won’t last forever.”

After making his Premier League debut at Stamford Bridge in January 2019, Longstaff has made over 200 appearances in all competitions for the Magpies.