Nottingham Forest have reportedly hit a hurdle in their pursuit of Juventus winger Timothy Weah.

Whilst all the talk on Tyneside surrounds Newcastle United’s pursuit of Anthony Elanga, Forest are beginning to shape their squad to compete in both domestic and european competition next season. Nuno Espirito Santo’s side finished 7th in the Premier League table and will play Conference League football next year.

Forest are keen to build on that squad which shocked many last season, but interest from Newcastle in Elanga threatens to disrupt their best laid plans. The former Manchester United man has been a target for the Magpies for a year now and was the subject of a £45m bid earlier this week.

Forest swiftly rejected that bid, but it is understood that Newcastle will reassess their options and could up their offer for the Swedish international. If that is the case, then Forest may have to look at replacements for the 23-year-old this summer.

Nottingham Forest face transfer rejection

One player that Forest had identified as a potential replacement for Elanga was Juventus’ Timothy Weah. Weah, son of former Ballon D’Or winner George Weah, played 43 times in all competitions for Juventus last season, including one appearance at the Club World Cup.

The 25-year-old scored six goals and registered five assists for the Old Lady, a club he joined two years ago from Lille. Forest had a double bid for Weah and teammate Samuel Mbangula accepted by Juve earlier this month, however, a recent update from Fabrizio Romano has poured cold water on Weah moving to the City Ground this summer.

He posted on X: Understand Tim Weah has now rejected move to Nottingham Forest. The player has no intention to accept the proposal and negotiations with Juventus for USMNT winger expected to collapse. Nottingham Forest has been informed now.’

Weah was left out of Igor Tudor’s matchday squad for their defeat to Manchester City in the USA on Thursday night as transfer talk continues to swirl. Weah may return to Tudor’s plans for their knockout stage game against Real Madrid next week.

Lloyd Kelly, meanwhile, played the full 90 minutes against the Citizens as Juventus shipped five goals, eventually going down 5-2. Rodri, who had been out of action since September, made his return for Pep Guardiola’s side in that game in Orlando.

What does this mean for Newcastle United’s pursuit of Anthony Elanga?

Newcastle United will press on with their interest in Elanga and whilst Forest have hit a setback in a potential move for a replacement, not too much has changed in Newcastle’s hopes of signing the former Red Devil. Having seen a £45m bid rejected, Newcastle know they now must up their offer if they are to tempt Forest into selling.

Failing to do that will mean Elanga remains in the east Midlands and they must look elsewhere to strengthen at right wing. Borussia Dortmund's Karim Adeyemi, PSV Eindhoven’s Johan Bakayoko and West Ham’s Mohammed Kudus have emerged as potential alternatives this summer, although completing all three of those deals will come with their separate challenges.