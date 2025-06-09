Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Manchester City’s pursuit of Newcastle United defender Tino Livramento.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 22-year-old right-back joined Newcastle from Southampton in 2023 for an initial £31million. Two years on and Livramento is a full England international and has established himself as a key player in Eddie Howe’s side at both right-back and left-back.

Livramento is currently away with the England Under-21s squad for the upcoming European Championships in Slovakia and is the only member of the squad with a senior cap to his name.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Livramento’s progress in his two seasons at Newcastle has attracted interest from Pep Guardiola and Manchester City, who are looking to bolster their full-back options this summer.

Manchester City want Tino Livramento from Newcastle United

Man City were keen to bolster their squad ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup and have eyed Livramento as a ‘main target’ along with Wolverhampton Wanderers left-back, Rayan Ait-Nouri, who is set to join.

Kyle Walker spent the second half of the 2024-25 campaign on loan at AC Milan but still has one year left on his contract at Man City.

While Man City are closing in on signing Ait-Nouri for £36.3million, a deal with Livramento is considerably less likely.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirmed that City’s negotiations to sign Livramento are on hold with a deal ‘complicated’ and ‘almost impossible’ to agree in time for the Club World Cup, which starts this weekend.

Romano tweeted: “Negotiations for Tino Livramento to Man City are currently complicated and on stand-by. Newcastle are not reducing their asking price as they want to keep Livramento, almost impossible to agree on terms in time for Club World Cup.”

While Newcastle have not set an ‘asking price’ as such for Livramento, any sale would require a bid that would smash the club’s record transfer exit which still stands at £35million for Andy Carroll set in 2011. The Magpies also sold Elliot Anderson to Nottingham Forest last summer for £35million but that deal also saw goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodmios head in the opposite direction for an inflated fee of £20million.

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eddie Howe on Tino Livramento’s impact at NUFC

Livramento has arguably played his best football for Newcastle at left-back since Lewis Hall’s season-ending injury. The 22-year-old started the Carabao Cup final win over Liverpool at left-back with his cross to Jacob Murphy leading to Newcastle’s second goal scored by Alexander Isak.

Livramento remained at left-back as Newcastle charged to secure Champions League qualification. The Magpies became the first Premier League side to qualify for the Champions League based on the new European Performance Spot rules introduced last season which sees fifth place qualify for the competition.

Speaking about Livramento’s impact at right-back and left-back during the campaign, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe said: "I think the beauty of Tino is that he can do both.

“His left foot is actually pretty good, he's put in some really good crosses on it. When he comes in on his right foot he's got obvious strengths.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But the biggest thing is his football brain which I think has allowed him freedom to execute a couple of things we've done tactically. I think his game has gone up two or three levels.

“But in the future I see him going back to right back - although also having the ability to start on the left, depending what the team is."